 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No one injured in fire at Davenport elementary school
0 Comments
topical alert top story

No one injured in fire at Davenport elementary school

  • 0
Fire engine driving down street
iClipart

No one was injured in a small fire at McKinley Elementary in Davenport Thursday night.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to an alarm at the school, 1716 Kenwood Ave., at 10:05 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Fire fighters found the fire within a doorway at the back of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to the immediate area around the doorway.

"Crews used positive pressure fans to remove the smoke from the area and check for fire extension. There were no injures reported and the scene was turned over to Davenport School officials," the release states.

The fire is suspicious and is under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal's Office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old mummy with a very weird feature

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News