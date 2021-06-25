No one injured in fire at Davenport elementary school

No one was injured in a small fire at McKinley Elementary in Davenport Thursday night.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to an alarm at the school, 1716 Kenwood Ave., at 10:05 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department.

Fire fighters found the fire within a doorway at the back of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to the immediate area around the doorway.

"Crews used positive pressure fans to remove the smoke from the area and check for fire extension. There were no injures reported and the scene was turned over to Davenport School officials," the release states.

The fire is suspicious and is under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal's Office.

