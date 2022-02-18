No one injured in fire in Davenport

Davenport Fire says no one was injured in a house fire in the 3100 block of W. 66th Street on Thursday.
Firefighters were called to the house around 4:55 p.m. for smoke and a fire in the basement.
"The first arriving unit reported this was a working fire with heavy smoke conditions in the basement," the department said in a news release.
The fire was quickly extinguished but the home had heavy smoke throughout.
People in the home escaped without injury, a family pet was given oxygen by firefighters.
Red Cross was called in to assist the family, who were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.