 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

No one injured in fire in Davenport

  • 0
Davenport fire logo

Davenport Fire says no one was injured in a house fire in the 3100 block of W. 66th Street on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the house around 4:55 p.m. for smoke and a fire in the basement.

"The first arriving unit reported this was a working fire with heavy smoke conditions in the basement," the department said in a news release.

The fire was quickly extinguished but the home had heavy smoke throughout.

People in the home escaped without injury, a family pet was given oxygen by firefighters.

Red Cross was called in to assist the family, who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nearly 100 monkeys discovered at abandoned house in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News