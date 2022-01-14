No one injured in Friday morning fire in Moline

No one was injured in a Friday morning fire in Moline, according to a news release from the Moline fire department.
The fire department was called to 1150 41st St. at 5:38 a.m. The building is a multi-family residential living complex. Fire was showing from the front of the building when firefighters arrived, and it was extinguished in about 10 minutes, according to the release.
No one was home in the apartment where the fire started — it was called in by a neighbor whose smoke detector went off. The affected unit had extensive smoke and fire damage, but there was no damage found in neighboring units.
The Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigations Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire. Other agencies that helped respond to the fire include the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, the Moline Housing Authority, MidAmerican Energy and the Moline Second Alarmers.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.