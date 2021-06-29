No one injured in garage fire in Davenport

No one was injured in a garage fire Monday morning in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of 49th Street just before 10:30 a.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to a news release.

The fire was in a garage attached to the back of a one-story home. It was quickly brought under control by firefighters and was contained in the garage.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the Red Cross was not needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Davenport Fire marshal.

