No one injured in Moline house fire Monday night

No one was injured in a house fire Monday night in Moline.
The Moline Fire Department responded at 9:17 p.m. to a structure fire at 3032 7th St., according to a Tuesday news release from the department.
The building was a two-story residential structure and light smoke was showing from the first floor when fire crews arrived. The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes, and a search of the residence was completed. A woman and her dog were in the house at the time of the fire but had exited safety after being alerted by the smoke detectors.
The total loss is estimated to be about $100,000, and the structure has been deemed uninhabitable. The resident has secured temporary housing with family members.
The fire is currently being investigated by the Moline Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau.
Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, and MidAmerican Energy.