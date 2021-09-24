No one injured in Moline structure fire Thursday

No one was injured in a Thursday fire in Moline, but the estimated loss to the building was about $65,000 and the structure was deemed uninhabitable.
The Moline Fire department responded to the fire at 841 15th St. on Thursday just before 4 p.m.
The building on fire was a three-story residential structure. There were heavy amounts of smoke and fire showing from the first floor when fire fighters arrived, according to a news release from the fire department.
There were people inside the building when the fire started but they were all able to exit safely. Five residents of the building are receiving help from the Red Cross.
The fire fighters got the fire under control in about 10 minutes and then remained on the scene performing salvage and overhaul and confirming there was no further fire extension.
The fire is being investigated by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau with help from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office. The cause is currently undetermined.
The fire department was assisted by the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers and Mid-American Energy.