No one injured in Monday shooting on Main and Pleasant streets in Davenport
No one injured in Monday shooting on Main and Pleasant streets in Davenport

Davenport police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning at 9:40 a.m. on the corner of Main and Pleasant streets.

Police said two vehicles met at the intersection and a number of rounds were fired. Occupants of both cars were shooting. A residence and a nearby car was hit, but there have been no injuries reported.

One of the vehicles was stopped by police and the occupants are being interviewed.

Maj. Jeff Bladel said it's "very concerning" that the shooting happened in such a public area in broad daylight.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department.

