No one injured in shooting Thursday night on Marquette Street in Davenport

Davenport police responded to a shooting Thursday night on the 1300 block of Marquette Street.
No one was injured, but a residence was struck several times, according to a press release from the police department.
The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting. Officers located several spent shell casings in the area.
The incident remains under investigation.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
