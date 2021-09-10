 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No one injured in shooting Thursday night on Marquette Street in Davenport
0 Comments
topical

No one injured in shooting Thursday night on Marquette Street in Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0
siren

Davenport police responded to a shooting Thursday night on the 1300 block of Marquette Street.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

No one was injured, but a residence was struck several times, according to a press release from the police department.

The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting. Officers located several spent shell casings in the area. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News