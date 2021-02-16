No one injured in two fires Tuesday morning in Moline

The Moline Fire Department responded to two separate fires Tuesday morning. One was in a single family, two-story house and the other was a residential complex.

The house and the apartment where the fire in the complex started both did not have working smoke detectors, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release.

The fire department responded to the call at the house, located on the 200 block of 17th Ave, around 8:15 a.m. The two occupants had been alerted to the fire by their dog barking, and they were able to escape safely with all of their pets. They are being helped by The Red Cross.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire, but said in the news release that it appeared to be electrical in nature and it started within the walls.

The second call was around 10:05 a.m. at 3701 Pine Ridge Court.

The two occupants of the apartment were made aware of the fire by a maintenance worker who noticed the smoke. The fire caused damage to six units and displaced about 15 people, who are being assisted by The Red Cross.

The cause of the second fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries reported from either of the two fires.

