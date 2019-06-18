A train collided with a vehicle Monday in Colona, Ill., but no one was injured.
The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the Broadway Street crossing, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
A Hyunai SUV, driven by Shelly A. Mejia, 48, of Colona, traveled down the railroad tracks from Broadway Street and Colona Road then got stuck on the tracks, the news release said.
Colona police then arrived and removed the driver from the vehicle.
A train traveling down the tracks was unable to stop and struck the Hyundai pushing it down the tracks for an undetermined distance.
Mejia was transported to Henry County Jail where she was charged with DUI and improper lane usage.
Illinois State Police handled the crash investigation.