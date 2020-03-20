Not just TP: Quad-City gun dealers see ammo, firearms sales soar

Ty Harvey wandered an aisle Tuesday in Davenport Guns & Shooting Club looking for a few parts and ammunition for his AR-15 rifle.

The 24-year-old wasn't preparing for a COVID-19 armageddon. He wasn't stockpiling because in fear of home invasion or rioting in the streets.

"This is something I do to maintain my AR-15, and I would be here no matter what was going on in the world," said Harvey, who has owned guns for "six or seven years."

"I'm aware of the ammo shortage," he continued. "But I'm not stockpiling or anything. I just don't feel like I need to react with fear or something."

Harvey's attitude isn't shared by all gun owners across the country or in the Quad-Cities. As COVID-19 testing becomes more widespread and infection rates rise, many people create what Davenport Guns & Shooting Club owner Jeanelle Westrom called a "self-fulfilling prophecy."

"Ammo sales are no different than toilet paper," Westrom said. "People buy up tons of toilet paper and then everyone panics because there's no toilet paper. Well, that's because everyone bought two or three times the amount of toilet paper they would normally use."

Westrom said, to some degree, the same was true with ammunition.