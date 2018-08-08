A Nov. 19 trial date has been set for Latrice Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, on charges accusing her of assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in April.
The trial date was set Wednesday during a brief pretrial conference in Scott County Associate Court. Lacey was not present at the hearing and was represented by attorney Murray Bell.
A final pretrial conference date is set for Nov. 15.
Lacey, 34, is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment.
Two of the domestic abuse assault charges are an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, while the third domestic abuse assault charge is a serious misdemeanor. The harassment charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.
Lacey remains free on bond.
At 8:21 a.m. April 30, Davenport Police responded to a report of a fight in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue. Police say Lacey had gone to the home to confront a man whom she suspected of damaging her property.
She struck him several times in the head and body with a 2-pound sledgehammer, breaking his glasses and causing injuries to his back and arm, according to police.
Police say witnesses and video surveillance appear to show Lacey was the primary aggressor.
Lacey was arrested in early May by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and was released from the jail on her own recognizance.