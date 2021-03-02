 Skip to main content
Officer involved in Davenport shooting named
Scott County Sheriff's office released the name Tuesday of the officer involved in a Feb. 18 shooting.

Officer Nathaniel Missimer, of the Davenport Police Department, exchanged gunfire at 1720 W. Kimberly Road with a man who was suspected of a robbery earlier in the day, a news release from the sheriff's office stated.

The man, Clarence Washington, 30, sustained injuries, but he has since been released from the hospital and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. 

The sheriff's office is investigating this incident.

