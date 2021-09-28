Officer resigns from Eldridge Police day before arrest on sexual abuse charge

A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested on third-degree sexual abuse charges.
Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, who resigned Monday, was taken into custody Tuesday night by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Denoyer was booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:01 p.m.
His bond is set at $10,000, cash-only.
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Eldridge Police Chief Joseph Sisler said Tuesday night that he was called to Denoyer’s residence in Davenport Monday night. Denoyer gave Sisler a verbal resignation. Denoyer then signed a letter of resignation Tuesday morning at the Eldridge Police Department.
Denoyer was with the Davenport Police Department beginning in January 2019 before moving over to Eldridge about a year ago.
Denoyer is expected to make a first appearance Wednesday morning in Scott County District Court.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the investigation. Arrest affidavits were not available late Tuesday.