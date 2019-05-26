Authorities released new details Sunday into a nighttime shooting that involved two East Moline Police officers.
In a statement from the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, officials said two officers returned fire when a suspect at a traffic stop got out of the vehicle and fired at a squad car. The officers have not been identified.
The suspect is Darold S. Strunk, 25. He is in police custody at a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
According to police, the incident started about 7:40 p.m. when an officer tried to stop a driver suspected of drunken driving. The car wouldn't stop, and a pursuit ended near 7th Street and 40th Avenue when a second squad car boxed in the suspect.
Strunk, the passenger in the car, got out and fired toward the rear police car.
After an exchange of gunfire, he ran into a nearby neighborhood still carrying the gun and was captured by police a short time later, police said.
Strunk faces preliminary felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, but police expect additional charges to be filed as an investigation progresses. The incident was captured on video by police and at least one witness cellphone.
The probe is being led by the Rock Island County Integrity Task force, which investigates officer-involved shootings.