Officials to continue search for Breasia on Saturday

The Clinton County and Scott County emergency management agencies will be working with law enforcement Saturday to coordinate search efforts for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Breasia was reported missing July 10.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave., Low Moor.

No spontaneous volunteer search groups will be sent out after 2 p.m. or after all search assignments have been filled.

People wanting to help in the search should come prepared with proper clothing, shoes, food and hydration.

Volunteers will only be permitted if they are 18 or over. A state ID will be needed to register for the search.

Information and updates can be found on the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page.

Today's forecast calls for heat indices in excess of the 100-degree mark. Officials stress that people stay in communication with authorities. Friday's search was called off at 2 p.m. due to the heat.

