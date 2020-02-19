Ohio man arrested in match-your-money scam at Bettendorf rest stop

The Ohio man accused of running a rest-stop scam in Bettendorf last summer was arrested Tuesday.

Darrell Noel III was charged with one count of first-degree theft. The 35-year-old from Cincinnati also is wanted in Ohio and Johnson County, Iowa.

Bettendorf Police say on July 29, 2019 Noel and "multiple associates" stole $800 from a traveler at the I-80 rest stop through the use of a "match-your-money" scam. Noel and others in the group claimed to have won money at a casino and promised to match whatever amount of cash the victim had in their possession.

Encouraged by Noel's associates, a man displayed $800 cash. According to police Noel grabbed the cash and fled the scene.

Police say the incident was recorded on security video, which led to Noel's identification. Noel is the suspect in a similar scam the next day in Johnson City.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

