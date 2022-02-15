 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Ohio woman sentenced to 2 years in prison in 1992 death of ‘Baby April’

  • Updated
  • 0

Angela Siebke, the woman accused of the 1992 killing and dumping of Baby April, is expected to go back home to Ohio today.

Angela Siebke

Siebke

Siebke was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and given day-for-day credit for the 14 months she spent in the Rock Island County Jail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia linked to 74% of all ransomware revenue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News