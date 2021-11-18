One arrested after late-night shooting in davenport

A man has been arrested in relation to a shooting Wednesday night in Davenport.
Brady Joe Robinson, 26, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Robinson was arrested after police responded to a report of shots fired at 1708 Grand Avenue a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit.
Robinson was reportedly involved in a verbal argument with multiple people. He pulled out a handgun and fired one shot towards the door to the victims' house, with "the intent to provoke fear in the victims," the affidavit states.
Robinson is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
