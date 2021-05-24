 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One charged in Davenport robbery
0 comments
topical alert top story

One charged in Davenport robbery

  • 0
siren3

Davenport Police say someone was robbed while a handgun was displayed on Monday afternoon. One arrest was made.

At 4:25 p.m., police were called to the robbery in the north alley of 2300 West 3rd Street.

Shallum Davenport Jr. was taken into custody and charged with first-degree robbery. 

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “p3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News