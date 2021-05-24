One charged in Davenport robbery

STAFF
Davenport Police say someone was robbed while a handgun was displayed on Monday afternoon. One arrest was made.
At 4:25 p.m., police were called to the robbery in the north alley of 2300 West 3rd Street.
Shallum Davenport Jr. was taken into custody and charged with first-degree robbery.
Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “p3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.
