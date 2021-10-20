 Skip to main content
One charged with arson in East Moline house fire
One charged with arson in East Moline house fire

Sean Gaylord

One man has been charged with arson after a structure fire in East Moline early Wednesday morning.

Sean Gaylord, 22, faces one count of arson, a class 1 felony.

East Moline police say officers responded to 1511 12th Avenue, East Moline at 12:27 a.m. for a structure fire. Firefighters had determined accelerant was used in the fire.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Gaylord is being held on $75,000 (10%) bond.

