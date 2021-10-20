One charged with arson in East Moline house fire

STAFF
One man has been charged with arson after a structure fire in East Moline early Wednesday morning.
Sean Gaylord, 22, faces one count of arson, a class 1 felony.
East Moline police say officers responded to 1511 12th Avenue, East Moline at 12:27 a.m. for a structure fire. Firefighters had determined accelerant was used in the fire.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire.
Gaylord is being held on $75,000 (10%) bond.
