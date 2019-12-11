One charged with eluding after reported robbery in Moline, chase into Iowa

At least one suspect face charges after a police chase Tuesday that began at the scene of an armed robbery in Moline ended in Davenport near the east campus of Genesis Medical Center.
George Douglas James, 23, was held briefly in Scott County Jail before he was released on bond.
He faces a charge of eluding, which is a felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges including driving while barred, driving under suspension, failure to maintain control, interference with official acts, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, overtaking on the right side, reckless driving and unsafe passing.
Only one person has been charged in Iowa related to the pursuit, Davenport police said Wednesday, because the incident began in Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
The robbery was reported about 1 p.m. at Moline Gas Food & Liquor, 34th Street and Avenue of the Cities, across from Moline High School.
No injuries were reported, said police, who brought a K-9 to the scene.
While some officers remained at the convenience store/gas station, others — including police from Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport — chased suspects westbound on Interstate 74, and the pursuit continued in Bettendorf and Davenport.
Eventually, the pursuit ended near the hospital, where police inspected a car in the yard of a home on the 2400 block of Bridge Avenue.
Police searched in the 1100 blocks of Bridge and Denison avenues in Davenport Tuesday afternoon. Multiple people were in custody in connection with the incident, police said.