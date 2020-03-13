One dead after Friday morning fire on E. Rusholme Street in Davenport

Three people were rescued from a house fire early Friday morning in Davenport, and only two survived.

A news release from Davenport Fire Marshall Jim Morris confirmed one person died after being rescued from a house fire at 1102 E. Rusholme St.

According to the release, Davenport firefighters responded at 4:29 a.m. to the 1100 block of East Rusholme Street to a reported structure fire with someone trapped inside.

The Davenport Fire Department sent three engines, two ladder trucks and a district chief, resulting in an initial response of 16 personnel. Davenport police officers on scene reported two occupants were on the porch roof.

Morris' release said First Engine Company arrived at 4:32 a.m. Firefighters reported there was heavy smoke coming from the second floor, two occupants outside, and one occupant at a second-floor window on the west side.

Firefighters attacked the fire on the first floor and rescued the two occupants from the roof using ground ladders. The third occupant was removed using an aerial bucket and turned over to emergency medical workers. All three occupants were transported to Genesis East.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

