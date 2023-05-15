One person was killed after a semi-trailer truck and a train collided Friday, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 1:36 p.m. in the 120th block of 115th Street east of Lisbon, Iowa, in Cedar County.

Police said that the driver of a 2016 Mack 600 truck, Todd W. Evans, was attempting to cross the railroad tracks and was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound train.

Evans, 47, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash.

An earlier new release from the Iowa State Patrol indicated two people had died in the crash. That was corrected in an updated release on the crash.

Iowa State Patrol troopers were assisted at the scene by Lisbon and Mount Vernon police, fire and ambulance, Mechanicsville Fire Department, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.