One person is dead after a UHaul crashed early Sunday morning in Whiteside County.
The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Dandre James, of Sterling, was pronounced dead on scene. James was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
A single vehicle crash was initially reported to Whiteside County officials at approximately 2:37 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 near Hillside Road, northwest of Morrison.
According to news release from the sheriff's office, initial investigations revealed that a UHual truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 30, left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The vehicle hit a tree upon entering the ditch.
Whiteside County Sheriffs office was assisted by the Morrison and Fulton Police Departments, Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital EMS; the Whiteside County Coroner's Office and Tegler's Towing.
Protestors chant "charge them with murder" outside Davenport city hall on Wednesday, in reference to those they say are responsible for the May 28 partial collapse of The Davenport apartments.
Photos: Attorneys for amputee, spouse, hold news conference on lawsuit after building collapse in Davenport
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
A Davenport Police officer moves a traffic cone off of Harrison Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police officers stand on Fourth Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police vehicles sit parked on Fourth Street at the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, a tenant of The Davenport, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
A look at the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police officers stand on Fourth Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Workers move dirt to the entrance to The Davenport with construction equipment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Judith Lee, Davenport 8th ward alderwoman, background right, watches on during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks Lexus Berry, right, and her mother, Cherie Berry, before a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry lights a candle before during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
A Davenport police officer walks through the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police officers stand on Fourth Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Lawyers representing Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry speak during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, a tenant of The Davenport, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart points at The Davenport apartment collapse with Lexus Berry, center, and Cherie Berry, before a news conference near the site of collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, center, kneels after lighting a candle before during a news conference with Eric Russell and Cherie Berry, near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, a tenant of The Davenport, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.