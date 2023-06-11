One person is dead after a UHaul crashed early Sunday morning in Whiteside County.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Dandre James, of Sterling, was pronounced dead on scene. James was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A single vehicle crash was initially reported to Whiteside County officials at approximately 2:37 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 near Hillside Road, northwest of Morrison.

According to news release from the sheriff's office, initial investigations revealed that a UHual truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 30, left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The vehicle hit a tree upon entering the ditch.

Whiteside County Sheriffs office was assisted by the Morrison and Fulton Police Departments, Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital EMS; the Whiteside County Coroner's Office and Tegler's Towing.

