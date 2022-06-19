One dead, another critically injured in Rock Island shooting

Rock Island police are investigating a shooting in which one man died and another is in critical condition.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near the 1300 block of 14th Street.

Responding officers located a 31-year-old male and a 46-year-old male, each of whom had sustained a gunshot wound, police said. The victims were transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island.

The 46-year-old victim, who has not yet been identified, succumbed to his injuries. The 31-year-old victim remains in critical condition, according to a statement by police.

The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.

