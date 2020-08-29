One dead, five wounded in Rock Island shootings

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities which through a private donation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the homicide.

Police also are asking that anyone who may have recorded the shooting incidents to submit those recordings to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips mobile app or via email to the Rock Island Police Department at policemail@rigov.org.

During the news conference Thoms said the shootings were not the fault of the business owners of the District.

“I want to emphasize that this is by no means anything that the bars and restaurants or businesses downtown are doing,” he said. “It’s not their fault. We want to make sure they can run their businesses safely so they will continues to have customers come down, spend money and have fun in the District.

“They should be able to have a business and run it,” Thoms said. “But first and foremost is the safety of the citizens of Rock Island.”