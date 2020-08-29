One dead, five wounded in Rock Island shootings

One person died and five others were wounded during a shooting in the District of Rock Island early Saturday, Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said during a news conference Saturday afternoon at the Rock Island Police Station.
The shooting prompted Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms to impose a curfew for the downtown area from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson imposed a similar curfew for Davenport’s downtown and the Village of East Davenport that will run from midnight to 5 a.m. Sunday to prevent people from leaving Rock Island and winding up in the bars in Davenport.
Davenport also had a shooting incident at 3:11 a.m. Saturday in which a woman was critically injured. VenHuizen said that the shootings in Rock Island were not related to the shooting in Davenport.
Rock Island officers responded to a fight in the District at 18th Street and 2nd Avenue. The fight was in the street and not inside the fenced area of the plaza.
The first officer on the scene at 2:09 a.m. reported shots being fired as he approached the area on foot.
Four victims were located at the scene.
A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the dead man as Jesse Brand Jr. of Rock Island.
Police also located a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg; a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest and hand; and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Then, at 2:17 a.m. officers responded to shots fired in the area of 19th Street and 2nd Avenue. Officers found fifth and sixth victims: a 28-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen and a 30-year-old man who was shot in the leg.
The victims were transported to local hospitals by the Rock Island Fire Department, Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department. Of the victims one was undergoing emergency surgery and two were transferred to trauma centers.
Rock Island 2nd Ward Alderman Randy Hurt had said earlier Saturday that a bystander was fatally shot in front of the Smoking Dog Pub, 1800 2nd Ave.
Hurt knows one of the young men who was injured during the incident.
“He was airlifted to Peoria after he got shot in the neck,” Hurt said early Saturday.
The Rock Island High School graduate, whom Hurt did not want to identify, went to school with Hurt’s daughter. Hurt described him as “a good kid.”
VenHuizen said the investigation into the shootings: “continues to be very active. We have called in all available resources from the Criminal Investigations Division. They are working tirelessly and reviewing video, cell phone footage, all kinds of information that is coming, that’s what they’re working on along with interviewing eye-witnesses to the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities which through a private donation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the homicide.
Police also are asking that anyone who may have recorded the shooting incidents to submit those recordings to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips mobile app or via email to the Rock Island Police Department at policemail@rigov.org.
During the news conference Thoms said the shootings were not the fault of the business owners of the District.
“I want to emphasize that this is by no means anything that the bars and restaurants or businesses downtown are doing,” he said. “It’s not their fault. We want to make sure they can run their businesses safely so they will continues to have customers come down, spend money and have fun in the District.
“They should be able to have a business and run it,” Thoms said. “But first and foremost is the safety of the citizens of Rock Island.”
Thoms said that city leaders would announce plans for the District and safety measures early next week, adding: “These bad criminals don’t control us. We’re going to control them. We cannot let them dictate all the hours we are open or closed or what type of businesses we want to have.”
Hurt was among a group of council members who pushed to get the bars closed at 2 a.m.
In early July, the city closed bars at 2 a.m. after an incident in which a driver hit a squad car in a struggle during a disturbance.
“We were trying to extend the 2 a.m. ordinance,” Hurt said. “We were trying to stay consistent with the rest of the Quad-Cities.”
Hurt said a lot of people were loitering in The District.
Bars were allowed to stay open until 3 a.m. beginning Aug. 3, Hurt said.
The chief has been giving updates to the city council about incidents in The District, Hurt said.
At the next council meeting, Sept. 14, Hurt will promote an earlier closing time for bars
Also, “I think we need to do a better job of providing security down there,” he said, including a better plan to protect the plaza area, “including more secured-entry points.”
“I don’t think the problems are within the bars themselves. I think it’s people who loiter down there.”
