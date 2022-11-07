 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

One dead in East Moline crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A single-vehicle crash Monday morning in East Moline resulted in one death and two others being injured.  

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed around noon that his office was helping the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department investigate the crash, which happened in the 2600 block of 19th Street in East Moline. 

He could not yet provide additional details about the person who was killed or about the crash. 

This story is developing and will be updated.

+5 
Crash logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What will the next polar vortex look like? | Across the Sky podcast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News