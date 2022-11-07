One dead in East Moline crash

A single-vehicle crash Monday morning in East Moline resulted in one death and two others being injured.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed around noon that his office was helping the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department investigate the crash, which happened in the 2600 block of 19th Street in East Moline.

He could not yet provide additional details about the person who was killed or about the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.