One dead in head-on crash on U.S. 30 bridge

One person is dead after a head-on collision Sunday with a semi-tractor trailer on the U.S. 30 bridge across the Mississippi River between Clinton, Iowa and Whiteside County, Ill.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 2:28 p.m.

Investigators say a pick-up truck was traveling westbound on the bridge and crossed the centerline striking an eastbound semi tractor-trailer nearly head-on.

The driver of the pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joel A. Blottenberger, 45, of Dixon, was driving the semi tractor-trailer along with a passenger, Heather A. Selden, 49, of Dixon. Neither were injured in the crash.

The following agencies responded: Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department/EMS, Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department/EMS. Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

