One dead in overnight single vehicle crash on Interstate 280

A single vehicle crash on Interstate 280 has left the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased.

At about 1:18 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the crash near mile marker 8.5 on I-280. It was reported that the car was on fire.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Saturn Vue was traveling the wrong direction Illinois Bound in the Iowa bound lanes and the driver struck a barrier in the construction zone.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.