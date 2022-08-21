 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

One dead in overnight single vehicle crash on Interstate 280

  • 0
CRASH LOGO

A single vehicle crash on Interstate 280 has left the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased. 

At about 1:18 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the crash near mile marker 8.5 on I-280. It was reported that the car was on fire. 

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Saturn Vue was traveling the wrong direction Illinois Bound in the Iowa bound lanes and the driver struck a barrier in the construction zone. 

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time. 

Two injured Monday in rollover crash near Walcott
Teen injured Friday when his vehicle struck by stolen car in Davenport
Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon
One individual pending charges after leading pursuit, causing crash in Bettendorf late Friday
Head-on collision Monday leaves one driver dead
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News