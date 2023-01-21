 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead in Rock Island County crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Hillsdale, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Erickson said.

The crash occurred at about 3:45 a.m. on Illinois Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Erickson said.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

