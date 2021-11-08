One dead, one injured after car drives into Mississippi River

One person is dead after a car drove into the Mississippi River Sunday at Sunset Park in Rock Island.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the death Monday morning. Gustafson said he is still notifying family and he believes he'll be able to release the victim's name Monday afternoon.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Emergency responders pulled the car and the victim from the river Sunday evening. Another person was rescued from the water and transported to a local hospital.
Several fire department vehicles, water rescue boats, ambulances, police vehicles, and a tow truck were at the scene. Vehicles from the Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, and the Arsenal Fire Department were all in view at the scene.
This story will be updated.
