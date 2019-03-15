One person is dead and another person is injured after the pickup they were riding in slammed into the rear of a semi-tractor trailer Friday.
The crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. in the right westbound lane of Interstate 80 at Mile Marker 13 about two miles east of the Bix X.
Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson said westbound I-80 traffic had slowed due to a crash. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was slowing down with the traffic when a Dodge pickup slammed into the rear of the trailer.
Both the driver and passenger in the pickup were trapped.
The Geneseo Fire Department, Medforce Air Ambulance and the Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
The passenger in the pickup truck was taken to Illini Hospital for treatment. That person’s condition was not available late Friday.
The driver of the pickup was transported by Medforce to Trinity Rock Island and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Eastbound traffic was shut down for about 15 minutes, while the westbound lanes of I-80 were reopened at 5:30 p.m. Until the westbound lanes were reopened traffic was diverted of the interstate at Geneseo.
The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.