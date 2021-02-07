One dead, one injured when vehicle crashes into Mississippi River

One man is dead and another was injured after the vehicle they were riding in went into the Mississippi River near the I-74 bridge construction area early Sunday, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said in a news release.

Gault said that at about 6:15 a.m. a Lunda Construction employee arrived at work and saw tire tracks in the snow and missing barricades along the east side of the parking lot.

The worker then noticed a hole in the ice in the river and heard someone yelling for help a few feet away.

Moline police and firefighters responded to the scene. A 21-year-old Davenport man with life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital via Med Force Air Ambulance.

Police also located a white Chrysler 300 that was submerged in about eight feet of water at the edge of the shoreline.

The Mississippi River was covered with ice and the ambient air temperature was about minus 4 degrees.

The Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team was called in and with the help of the Moline Fire Department, Moline Public Works and Cantrell’s Towing the submerged car was recovered.

A 32-year-old Davenport man was inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.