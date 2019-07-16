{{featured_button_text}}

One person is in custody and another was taken by ambulance for treatment after a shooting about noon Tuesday.

Police Chief Paul Sikorski said a handgun was recovered from the scene in the area of 13th and Main streets, Davenport. The injured person did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police officers and deputies were on the scene shortly after noon. Crime-scene tape was placed around houses in the area while a crowd of neighbors and passersby gathered.

Jordan Montgomery, who lives in the area, heard the shots. "I heard a 'bow, bow,' like four shots," he said. "I looked up the window and I vividly see someone run in this direction here," he said, pointing to the area where police converged.

Montgomery didn't think it was fireworks, even though another person in the area brushed it off as fireworks.  "This lady comes out of her house saying there were gunshots.

"Wow, it's wild," said Montgomery.

