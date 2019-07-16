Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriffs officers responded to the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 13th and N Main streets in Davenport Tuesday, July 16, 2019. One suspect was apprehended and one individual was transported with non-life threatening injuries. A handgun was also recovered.
Davenport Police interview witnesses at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 13th and N Main streets in Davenport Tuesday, July 16, 2019. One suspect was apprehended and one individual was transported with non-life threatening injuries. A handgun was also recovered.
Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski talks to officers at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 13th and N Main streets in Davenport Tuesday, July 16, 2019. One suspect was apprehended and one individual was transported with non-life threatening injuries. A handgun was also recovered.
Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriffs officers responded to the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 13th and N Main streets in Davenport Tuesday, July 16, 2019. One suspect was apprehended and one individual was transported with non-life threatening injuries. A handgun was also recovered.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Davenport Police interview witnesses at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 13th and N Main streets in Davenport Tuesday, July 16, 2019. One suspect was apprehended and one individual was transported with non-life threatening injuries. A handgun was also recovered.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski talks to officers at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 13th and N Main streets in Davenport Tuesday, July 16, 2019. One suspect was apprehended and one individual was transported with non-life threatening injuries. A handgun was also recovered.
One person is in custody and another was taken by ambulance for treatment after a shooting about noon Tuesday.
Police Chief Paul Sikorski said a handgun was recovered from the scene in the area of 13th and Main streets, Davenport. The injured person did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, he said.
Police officers and deputies were on the scene shortly after noon. Crime-scene tape was placed around houses in the area while a crowd of neighbors and passersby gathered.
Jordan Montgomery, who lives in the area, heard the shots. "I heard a 'bow, bow,' like four shots," he said. "I looked up the window and I vividly see someone run in this direction here," he said, pointing to the area where police converged.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.