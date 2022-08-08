 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One individual pending charges after leading pursuit, causing crash in Bettendorf late Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

A 16-year-old female is pending charges after causing a short pursuit with a police officer and causing an accident in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road in Bettendorf on Friday, Aug. 5. 

Emergency services responded to the accident at about 9:30 p.m. 

A Bettendorf officer was attempting to make a traffic stop on a White Dodge Caravan for traffic charges but the driver failed to stop and a short pursuit was initiated. The driver was traveling westbound and began to drive recklessly, ran the stop sign at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Road and collided head-on with the driver of a Red Chrysler Town and Country who was traveling eastbound. 

The driver of the Red Chrysler was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries while the passenger was treated on scene and released. 

The 16-year-old was also treated for minor injuries at the hospital and is awaiting charges. The White Dodge Caravan she was driving was found to be stolen out of Davenport. 

Bettendorf Police is being assisted with the Iowa State Patrol and the investigation is ongoing. 

