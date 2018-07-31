One person was injured after crashing a stolen pickup truck into a cornfield in Clinton County early Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Clinton Police Department took a report of a stolen pickup truck from a convenience store on Camanche Avenue.
A deputy sheriff saw the stolen vehicle on U.S. 30 near DeWitt headed eastbound around 7:25 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.
The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle as it approached 380th Avenue near Low Moor.
The driver of the stolen truck exited onto the off ramp to 380th Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed eastbound across 380th Avenue and entered a cornfield where the truck came to a stop, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver was transported to a local hospital by Clinton Fire Department Ambulance.
The name of the driver has not been released as of Tuesday morning.
Charges are pending.