One injured in Davenport crash

One person was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Davenport’s River Drive just west of Mississippi Avenue.

The crash occurred at 9:26 p.m. when a Ford SUV collided with a Jeep 4X4.

The Ford came to rest in the westbound lanes of River Drive, while the Jeep went south off of the roadway and came to rest at the railroad tracks.

All four lanes of River Drive were shut down for about 30 minutes as Davenport Police investigated the crash and firefighters and paramedics with Medic EMS tended to any of those injured.

One person was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic was diverted up Esplanade Avenue, while westbound traffic was diverted up Mississippi Avenue.

The crash remains under investigation by Davenport Police.

