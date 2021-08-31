One injured in Davenport structure fire Tuesday

One person was injured in a structure fire Tuesday in Davenport, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.
The condition of the injured person and the nature of the injuries were unavailable at the time of the release.
The fire department responded to the fire on the 1200 block of North Perry Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A two and half story residential duplex with two living units was burning, with smoke and flames visible from the outside of the building. All occupants had left the building before fire crews arrived, according to the release.
Around 12:50 p.m., there were black scorch marks on the brown siding around some of the windows on the building's southeast corner and smoke was still drifting from the building. From Perry Street, the outer walls and roof appeared intact. The extent of the interior damage was unclear from outside. There were no flames visible at that time.
After the fire was brought under control the unit where the fire started had heavy fire damage. There was smoke damage throughout the building.
There were no reports of injuries to responders. The Red Cross was contacted and is working with the displaced individuals.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.