One injured in garage fire in Davenport

One person was injured Wednesday in a house fire in Davenport.

Davenport firefighters were called to the 2100 block of W. 68th Street at noon Wednesday for a structure fire. They found a fully engulfed fire in the detached garage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One person self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said in a news release.

The cause remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0