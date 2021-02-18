 Skip to main content
One injured in garage fire in Davenport
One person was injured Wednesday in a house fire in Davenport.

Davenport firefighters were called to the 2100 block of W. 68th Street at noon Wednesday for a structure fire. They found a fully engulfed fire in the detached garage.

One person self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said in a news release.

The cause remains under investigation.

