One injured in garage fire in Davenport

One person was injured Wednesday in a house fire in Davenport.
Davenport firefighters were called to the 2100 block of W. 68th Street at noon Wednesday for a structure fire. They found a fully engulfed fire in the detached garage.
One person self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said in a news release.
The cause remains under investigation.
