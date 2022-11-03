One injured in two-vehicle crash in Davenport

One person was injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brady and 3rd streets in Davenport.

Police said a Hyundai sedan and Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided at the intersection. Police were called to the scene at 8:40 p.m.

The pickup overturned and landed on its top. The driver of the pickup was unharmed and refused medical treatment.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers were still interviewing witnesses and those involved in the crash to determine what caused the crash.