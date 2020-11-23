One injured in weekend shooting in Rock Island

Rock Island police continue to investigate two weekend shootings, including one that left a person injured Saturday.

Authorities responded to the 600 block of 17th Avenue at 5:04 p.m. Saturday after hearing gunshots while a few blocks away. They found a vehicle struck by gunfire.

Witnesses said the driver had been shot, and a child in the car was uninjured.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to an Iowa City hospital in stable condition with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers also responded to a report of gunfire at 8:59 p.m. Friday near Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th St. A building and parked vehicle were struck by bullets, but neither were the intended target, Rock Island police said Monday.

Authorities also said an unidentified man was reportedly walking through the complex and exchanged gunfire with a car. Police recovered shell casings.

Rock Island police’s criminal investigation division asks anyone with information to contact Rock Island police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.