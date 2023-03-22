The crash forced a Kia into the building at the southwest corner of Harrison and 4th streets that is home to H&R Block. The Kia breached the wall of the adjoining office that houses the Iowa State Public Defender’s Office.
The Grand Cherokee was reported stolen out of Rock Island. Two people from the vehicle fled but were quickly captured.
One person from the Kia was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus for treatment of what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
