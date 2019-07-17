The teen driver of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he crashed into a light pole in the 1600 block of West Locust Street.
Davenport police said the crash was reported at 8:11 p.m. in front of the Happy Joe’s Pizza parlor at 1616 W. Locust St.
As the car slid at an angle, the front of the Monte Carlo brushed up against the building before it made contact with the light pole at the driver’s side door.
The driver was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Davenport firefighters had to cut the aluminum pole in half so a city crewman could put it in the back of a pickup and haul it away.
Westbound traffic in that area of West Locust Street was detoured around the crash for about 90 minutes.
No other injuries were reported.