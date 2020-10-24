One juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit

Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff deputies surrounded a home outside 1920 Iowa St. late Friday looking for suspects in chase. The vehicle had several juveniles in it and had fled police. The vehicle crashed and the juveniles fled the vehicle. Some of the vehicle's occupants were believed to have run into the house. Police said the incident had a gun nexus.
Davenport police arrested a boy for car theft and interference with official acts in connection with a gun investigation and police pursuit late Friday.
At 10:24 p.m. Friday, police were investigating a report of shots fired, but never located a scene. However, officers found a stolen vehicle that was believed to be involved. A pursuit ensued with the driver of the stolen vehicle leading police on a chase that including going the wrong way on Brady Street.
The vehicle crashed and a number of juveniles in the vehicle fled in different directions.
Police said that suspects from the vehicle were believed to have run inside a home at 1920 Iowa St.
Police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies blocked off that portion of Iowa Street, surrounded the home and over a loud speaker told all of the occupants in the house to come outside. A search warrant was gotten at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
No injuries were reported.
