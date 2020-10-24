 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit
topical

One juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police arrested a boy for car theft and interference with official acts in connection with a gun investigation and police pursuit late Friday.

At 10:24 p.m. Friday, police were investigating a report of shots fired, but never located a scene. However, officers found a stolen vehicle that was believed to be involved. A pursuit ensued with the driver of the stolen vehicle leading police on a chase that including going the wrong way on Brady Street.

The vehicle crashed and a number of juveniles in the vehicle fled in different directions.

Police said that suspects from the vehicle were believed to have run inside a home at 1920 Iowa St.

Police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies blocked off that portion of Iowa Street, surrounded the home and over a loud speaker told all of the occupants in the house to come outside. A search warrant was gotten at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News