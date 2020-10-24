One juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit

Davenport police arrested a boy for car theft and interference with official acts in connection with a gun investigation and police pursuit late Friday.

At 10:24 p.m. Friday, police were investigating a report of shots fired, but never located a scene. However, officers found a stolen vehicle that was believed to be involved. A pursuit ensued with the driver of the stolen vehicle leading police on a chase that including going the wrong way on Brady Street.

The vehicle crashed and a number of juveniles in the vehicle fled in different directions.

Police said that suspects from the vehicle were believed to have run inside a home at 1920 Iowa St.

Police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies blocked off that portion of Iowa Street, surrounded the home and over a loud speaker told all of the occupants in the house to come outside. A search warrant was gotten at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

