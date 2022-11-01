One killed, another injured when stolen Hyundai collides with another vehicle in Rock Island

One person was killed and another was injured after a stolen Hyundai Azera and a Chevrolet Aveo collided at the intersection of Illinois Route 92 and the off ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge on Tuesday, Rock Island Police Lt. Benjamin Smith said in a news release.

The driver of the stolen Hyundai fled the scene on foot leaving behind an injured passenger.

Smith said that officers were sent to the crash at 3:56 p.m.

Officers found the Aveo and the Azera both heavily damaged from the collision.

The 52-year-old man driving the Aveo was extricated from the vehicle and taken to UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Hyundai also was taken to Trinity with serious injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Witnesses to the crash told police that the person driving the Hyundai fled the scene. The Azera was reported stolen out of Rock Island on Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Traffic Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information about the case, including the identity of the person who fled the scene, is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips App.