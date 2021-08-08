One killed in fatal crash early Sunday in Rock Island

At least one person was killed early Sunday in a vehicle crash near Hasselroth Park in Rock Island.

A Rock Island Police Department incident report states the incident happened about 12:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of 78th Avenue West. The report described the incident as an accident involving death and indicated alcohol may have played a role.

An ambulance was sent at 12:07 a.m. to 2311 78th Ave. W. for a crash, according to police reports. It did not indicate whether that ambulance took anyone to a hospital.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the incident involved at least one death, but did not provide further information early Sunday afternoon.

Gustafson said the fatality was a female from Rock Island, but could not provide further details about her Sunday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing with the Rock Island police, the coroner's office, and the Illinois State Police. An autopsy was expected Tuesday.

A police arrest report did not list anyone being taken into custody because of the incident as of 7:10 a.m. Sunday.

A representative of the police department was not immediately available to provide further information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

