One killed in semi collision

The driver of a semitractor-trailer died Wednesday morning when his vehicle crashed into the rear of another semitractor-trailer on westbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 277 in Cedar County, the Iowa State Patrol said.
According to the crash investigation report issued by the Iowa State Patrol, a 2005 KW semitractor-trailer driven by Reynold Madara, 38, of Woodard, Okla., was had reentered the roadway after securing a tarp on that load.
Madara was getting back up to speed when his vehicle was struck from the rear by a 2022 Volvo semitractor-trailer driven by Jan Bisek, 52, of La Grange Park, Ill.
Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to rest in the north ditch. Bisek was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at 7:10 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
