One person was killed after being ejected from a motorcycle during a crash on Interstate 80 near Rapids City, Illinois State Police said.
The crash happened at 10:18 p.m. Saturday on the westbound exit at Illinois Route 84, according to the state police. The rider lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the Genesis Medical Center campus in Silvis.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the man as Michael L. Birely, 33, of Keystone , Iowa. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.