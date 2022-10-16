One killed, two injured in Jackson County crash

One person died and two suffered injuries Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge in Jackson County, Iowa.

The crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

According to the crash report, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gregg Thomas OBryant, 61, of Sabula, was traveling west on U.S. 52 when the truck veered to the right and struck a guardrail.

The truck then over-corrected, which caused it to go into the path of a 2010 Ford F150 driven by John W. Ritchie, 63, of Savanna, Illinois, causing a collision.

OBryant was killed in the crash.

Ritchie and his passenger, Beth A. Ritchie, 60, were injured and taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, Clinton. Their conditions were not available Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Sabula Police, Preston Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Sabula Fire and Ambulance, Carroll County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department, Savanna Police and Savanna Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.